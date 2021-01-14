Bandits Kidnap Four Nursing Mothers, Fourteen Others In Kaduna

Residents said the hoodlums armed with AK47 rifles raided different houses, searching for grains and other food items.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2021

Eighteen people, including four nursing mothers, have been abducted in Mando, Brinin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident was said to have occurred on Wednesday morning when gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded the community.

File Photo

Residents said the hoodlums armed with AK47 rifles raided different houses, searching for grains and other food items.

Brinin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), in a statement by its chairman, Barrister Salisu Haruna, said properties worth millions of naira were taken away by the gunmen.

The statement called on security operatives, particularly the Airforce Field Base in Birnin-Gwari and the government to be more proactive in protecting lives and property.

"After relative calm along Birnin-Gwari-Funtua road after the sustained onslaught by security forces, we regret to inform the general public of an attack at Mando village, a distance of five kilometres from Birnin-Gwari town.

"In the latest incident, armed bandits attacked Mando shortly after midnight around 1.30 am and abducted eighteen people, including four nursing mothers," the statement read.

"The armed bandits did a house-to-house search for grains, other food items and property whose value is yet to be quantified.

"The eighteen people abducted include four nursing mothers with their babies and ten able men.

"We are calling on the security personnel, particularly the Airforce Field Base Birnin-Gwari, that is just three kilometres to Mando, and the governments, to be more proactive in protecting lives and property.

"We equally urged our citizens to assist in reporting suspicious elements and their collaborators."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Kano Traders In Kogi
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Kill Ibadan Farmer Despite Collecting N1.65m Ransom From Family
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Allow Nigerians Bear Arms To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Chief Imam, Two Others In Fresh Kaduna Attacks
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Confirms Killing Of Bandits’ Kingpin Who Abducted Four Seminarians
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
CRIME Gunmen Storm Nasarawa Hospital, Abduct Staff, Patients' Family Members
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Arrest Two ‘Spirits’ In Katsina
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International Trump Becomes First US President To Be Impeached Twice. What Happens Next?
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Gang Allegedly Known For Organising Sex Parties In Bauchi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Uganda Police Assault, Strip, Arrest Ugandan Presidential Candidate, Bobi Wine’s Wife Ahead Of Election
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Scandal EXCLUSIVE: FCMB Managing Director’s Wife Packs Out of Husband's House, May Seek Divorce
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education UNICEF Warns Against Shutting Down Of Schools
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Commercial Bus Drivers Protest In Lagos
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Kidnappers' Tunnel: Cases Of Missing Children Are Common In Sari-Iganmu – Residents
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Makinde's Deputy, Olaniyan Has Vowed Never To End Rift With His Boss – Source
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#EndSARS EndSARS Protests Crumbled Because Of Tinubu's 2023 Ambition – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
United States of America Snapchat Permanently Bans Donald Trump
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu Renews Call For Revolution, Taunts Military Over Search For ESN Officials
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad