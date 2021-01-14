Donald Trump’s Supporter Commits Suicide After Charges Over Capitol Hill Invasion

Christopher Stanton Georgia, a United States citizen, has reportedly shot himself dead at his home in Alpharetta after being charged for invading the Capitol.

According to UK Daily Mail, the father-of-two was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and died by suicide.

Donald Trump

The newspaper quoted The Fulton County Medical Examiner as saying Georgia died days after he was charged alongside some others for breaching the Capitol police and flouting curfew.

Two semi-automatic rifles were reportedly removed from his house.

Documents obtained by UK Daily Mail showed Georgia's wife called 911 on Saturday morning, telling authorities there was 'blood everywhere'.

His body was found in the basement of the home they shared.

Family members on the scene were described by police as 'extremely distressed' in a police report.

According to documents from the Superior Court of DC, Georgia had been charged with attempting to ‘enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police.’

At around 7:15pm last Wednesday, on the night of the riots, he was reportedly among a group outside in violation of the district’s 6pm curfew that had been put in place earlier that day to stem the chaos wreaked by the pro-Trump mob.

When officers gave the group several warnings to disperse, Georgia and his group reportedly refused, according to the documents. They were then placed under arrest as a result.

Unlawful entry is a misdemeanor charge that carries a maximum penalty of up to 180 days in jail and fine of up to $1,000.