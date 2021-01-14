Donald Trump’s Supporter Commits Suicide After Charges Over Capitol Hill Invasion

According to documents from the Superior Court of DC, Georgia had been charged with attempting to ‘enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2021

Christopher Stanton Georgia, a United States citizen, has reportedly shot himself dead at his home in Alpharetta after being charged for invading the Capitol.

According to UK Daily Mail, the father-of-two was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and died by suicide.

Donald Trump Tim Viwer

The newspaper quoted The Fulton County Medical Examiner as saying Georgia died days after he was charged alongside some others for breaching the Capitol police and flouting curfew.

Two semi-automatic rifles were reportedly removed from his house.

Documents obtained by UK Daily Mail showed Georgia's wife called 911 on Saturday morning, telling authorities there was 'blood everywhere'.

His body was found in the basement of the home they shared. 

Family members on the scene were described by police as 'extremely distressed' in a police report.

According to documents from the Superior Court of DC, Georgia had been charged with attempting to ‘enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police.’

At around 7:15pm last Wednesday, on the night of the riots, he was reportedly among a group outside in violation of the district’s 6pm curfew that had been put in place earlier that day to stem the chaos wreaked by the pro-Trump mob.

When officers gave the group several warnings to disperse, Georgia and his group reportedly refused, according to the documents. They were then placed under arrest as a result.

Unlawful entry is a misdemeanor charge that carries a maximum penalty of up to 180 days in jail and fine of up to $1,000.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Trump Becomes First US President To Be Impeached Twice. What Happens Next?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America BREAKING: US Reps Impeach Trump For Second Time
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Snapchat Permanently Bans Donald Trump
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
United States of America US Department Of Homeland Security Hires $1.6m Protection For Biden's Inauguration
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
United States of America President Donald Trump’s Sister Describes Him As A Liar With No Principles
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
United States of America US Executes Only Woman On Federal Death Row In Nearly 70 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Hospital Deceived Us, Claimed Ex-Lagos Military Administrator, Ndubuisi Kanu Was Recovering Before His Death —Widow
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Stranded In Europe For Five Years, Begs To Be Deported
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Didn't Learn Any Lesson From The Civil War —Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Two ‘Spirits’ In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education January 18 Schools’ Resumption Date Stands, Says Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Uganda Uganda Presidential Candidate, Bobi Wine, Wife Personal Phones Lines Allegedly Blocked
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Amotekun Dismisses Officer For Killing Young Man In Ibadan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Group Knocks Military Over Claims No Territory Is Under Boko Haram
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: I Have Performed Better Than Jonathan, Says Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Drugs Drug Ring: Philippine Police Kill Nigerian, Chukwuma During Sting Operation
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Zamfara APC Chairman's Seven Children, Demand N50m
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International Trump Becomes First US President To Be Impeached Twice. What Happens Next?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad