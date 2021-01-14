Insecurity: I Have Performed Better Than Jonathan, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said security situation in the North-East under his administration is better than what it used to be under former President Goodluck Jonathan.



Buhari disclosed this on Wednesday while receiving Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission in Abuja.

Although the President did not mention Jonathan’s name, he made direct reference to the former leader who handed over power to him in 2015.



He said, “What was the situation when we came? Try and ask people from Borno or from Adamawa for that matter and Yobe. What was the condition before we came and what is the condition now?



“Still, there are problems in Borno and Yobe, there are occasional Boko Haram problems, but they know the difference because a lot of them moved out of their states and moved to Kaduna, Kano and here (in Abuja). We were not spared of the attacks at a time. The government is doing its best and I hope that eventually, our best will be good enough.”



Buhari also assured internally displaced persons (IDPs) that their welfare was top on the agenda of his government.



"The people in IDPs' camps, the weak, aged, I feel sorry for the young because this is the time they are supposed to get education. We must not allow this time to pass because it will never be regained. So we are really interested in what is happening there and we are doing our best,” he said.