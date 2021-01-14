IPOB Says South-East Governors Clueless, Warns Umahi Against Launching Parallel Security Outfit

The Indigenous People of Biafra has said South-East governors are clueless for refusing to support the Eastern Security Network, while warning Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, against going ahead with his plan to inaugurate another security outfit in the region.

IPOB alleged that Umahi and his counterparts in the region had been coerced by the Nigerian government to create a security outfit to work against the Eastern Security Network IPOB had earlier created.

File photo of IPOB members demonstrate in Onitsha.

These were contained in a statement titled, "No Parallel Regional Security Outfit Will Be Allowed To Operate Alongside ESN In Biafra Land", which was made available to SaharaReporters on Thursday.

In the press release by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB stated that the plan to establish another security outfit in the region was an attempt to jeopardise the safety and security of people living in Igboland.

He said, "We the IPOB under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to warn South-East governors, particularly Governor Dave Umahi, to jettison the proposed new security outfit they intend to launch based on the advice of the Fulani-controlled Federal Government of Nigeria.

"We know that their intention is to counter the formidable ESN, protecting and defending Biafrans against terrorists and invaders responsible for the senseless attacks, raping and wanton killing of our mothers, wives and sisters in our farmland and forests.

“We warn these clueless governors in our region not to heed the mischievous advice and attempt by Miyetti Allah and Sokoto caliphate intended to compromise the security of Biafrans. Any Miyetti Allah vigilance group under any nomenclature formed by Dave Umahi and his fellow Efulefu governors, as well as Ohanaeze, will be resisted by the people of Old Eastern region.”

While describing the intention as disturbing, IPOB warned parents to prevent their children and wards from enrolling in any security organisation other than ESN.

“We, therefore, advise every Biafran father and mother to caution their children against joining Umahi's vigilance group as such an outfit is already the enemy of the people. Their agenda is sinister and anti-Biafra.

“Remember that the real masterminds of the plot - the Fulani cabal running the failed contraption called Nigeria - having been emboldened by their success in installing one of their stooges as Ohanaeze President, are now set to control Biafraland but ESN and IPOB have remained their only nightmare.

“No wonder Fulani can buy Efulefu Eastern leaders so cheaply. They know that the likes of Umahi are blinded by inordinate political ambitions. But to their disappointment, our people are now alive to their responsibilities and won't allow Miyetti Allah to control the security architecture of the East as they are now attempting to take over Amotekun in the West. We are happy to aver that the grand conspiracy by our oppressors to take over the South with the help of compromised leaders is dead on arrival.

“We declare without equivocation that any other group parading as South-East and South-South security outfit will not be allowed to operate on Biafra soil. Our people have already launched their own defence line - ESN - as our self-acclaimed leaders were nowhere to be found when it counted most. Anyone who enlists in any treacherous security outfit sponsored by Fulani stooges in our land to destabilise our territory will regret such a decision," it added.

The group also condemned the emergence of a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, George Obiozor, as the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, describing him as an imposition by the Nigerian government.