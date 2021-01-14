January 18 Schools’ Resumption Date Stands, Says Nigerian Government

The Nigerian government has said the January 18, 2021 resumption date for schools stands.



Ben Goong, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Goong said the decision not to alter the date was taken after wide consultation.



The statement read, “Sequel to the hint given during the press statement of 12 January, 2021 for the review of the proposed resumption date of 18th January 2021, the Federal Ministry of Education has undertaken a comprehensive appraisal of the situation.



“After extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including state governors, commissioners of education, proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students, the consensus of opinion is that the resumption date of 18th January should remain, while parents and respective institutions must ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols.



“These measures, which are to ensure safe reopening of schools for academic activities, will be subject to constant review as we urge teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance.”



Nigeria is currently experiencing the second wave of COVID-19.



Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, had earlier said the date might be reviewed as a result of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.