NECO Releases Results, 233,000 Candidates To Retake Missed Subjects

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2021

The National Examination Council on Wednesday announced the release of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (internal) results.

But a total of 233,000 candidates, who were prevented from taking the NECO examination in some states due to the #EndSARS protests would be accommodated in the external examination scheduled for between Monday, February 1 and Wednesday, March 3 2021.

The states affected by the protest are Abia, Enugu, Edo, River, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Lagos, Oyo, Kano, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A comparative analysis of results released by NECO for two years showed that a total of 829,787 candidates, representing 71.59 per cent, scored a total of five credits, including English and Mathematics in the year 2019, as against the year 2020 where 894,101 candidates, representing 73.89 per cent scored five credits, including Mathematics and English.

The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, gave a breakdown of the results in Minna.

The results further revealed that the number of candidates who made five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics was 1,112,041, representing 91.91 per cent.

He said this represented an increase of 2.01 per cent compared to the 2019 June/July SSCE.

Obioma said the subjects affected by the #EndSARS protests were Chemistry Practical, Economics, Technological Drawing, Food and Nutrition, and Further Mathematics.

According to him, the affected candidates' results would be pending until supplementary exams were conducted for the papers missed.

He said, "We wish to inform the general public that the council has made specific arrangements for those candidates who missed some papers due to the #EndSARS protests in those states.

"The affected candidates will now sit for those papers missed during the forthcoming 2020 SSCE (external) scheduled from Monday, February 1 to Wednesday, March 3, 2021."

SaharaReporters, New York

