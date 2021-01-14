Nigerian Hospital Deceived Us, Claimed Ex-Lagos Military Administrator, Ndubuisi Kanu Was Recovering Before His Death —Widow

Kanu, a retired Rear Admiral of the Nigerian Navy, who died on Wednesday after a brief illness, was also at a time the military administrator of Imo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2021

Gladys Kanu, wife of the late former Lagos State military administrator, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, has blamed the death of her husband on alleged deceit by a Nigerian hospital.

Gladys Kanu with her late husband, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

At the time of his passing, he was 77.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday at her Lagos residence, Mrs Kanu explained that the hospital where her late husband received treatment said he was responding well to treatment before he suddenly passed on.

She said, “My husband is one in a billion. He was highly principled, very honest and always out to help people. Since I met him, he had never been sick – that was the first time.

“Within 11 days, I took him to three different hospitals. I was about to fly him abroad for treatment but the hospital where he was receiving treatment deceived us, saying he was recovering.

“We were going to use air-ambulance to fly him out. His death came as a shock. It has not dawned on me yet that he has passed on.

“My husband was very close to the current and past governors of Lagos State. He contributed to state matters — from the days of Bola Tinubu to this current administration. He was a very intelligent man. I don’t know how I am going to live without him.” See Also News BREAKING: Ex-military Gov, Ndubuisi Kanu, Dies At 77 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

