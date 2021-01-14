Nigerian Man Stranded In Europe For Five Years, Begs To Be Deported

The man, who initially spoke in Yoruba, said he arrived in Italy in 2016 and had tried several times to get his papers to legally reside there but he wasn't successful.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 14, 2021

A Nigerian man, Elijah Amusan, who has resided in Italy and Germany for over five years, has begged to be deported to Nigeria, saying life has not been comfortable for him in Europe. 

Amusan, who begged the Nigerian government for deportation in a two-minute video, said he moved to Germany from Italy over a period of five years, but lacked documents; he cried for help that he should be returned to Nigeria. 

The man, who initially spoke in Yoruba, said he arrived in Italy in 2016 and had tried several times to get his papers to legally reside there but he wasn't successful. 

According to Elijah, he later moved to Germany where he currently is, but desires to return home.  

He said, "My name is Elijah Amusan. I came to Italy in 2016. I have tried to get my documents since 2016 to no avail. I tried getting a lawyer as well to help me get my documents, I couldn't obtain the documents. 

"I spent four years without a job or receiving any pocket money. I have come to beg everyone in Africa and in Nigeria to please rescue me so I can come back to Nigeria. 

"I beg you in God's name to please help me to return back to Nigeria.

"I have signed papers that they should return me (to Nigeria), they have not (done so). There is no solution or good life for me. I have been struggling. I am presently in Frankfurt, Germany, and I cannot say more than this because this is a video recording. 

"I have not had documents for like five years. I need to return to my country."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America Donald Trump’s Supporter Commits Suicide After Charges Over Capitol Hill Invasion
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Two ‘Spirits’ In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Hospital Deceived Us, Claimed Ex-Lagos Military Administrator, Ndubuisi Kanu Was Recovering Before His Death —Widow
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Didn't Learn Any Lesson From The Civil War —Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: I Have Performed Better Than Jonathan, Says Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education January 18 Schools’ Resumption Date Stands, Says Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Donald Trump’s Supporter Commits Suicide After Charges Over Capitol Hill Invasion
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Two ‘Spirits’ In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Hospital Deceived Us, Claimed Ex-Lagos Military Administrator, Ndubuisi Kanu Was Recovering Before His Death —Widow
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Didn't Learn Any Lesson From The Civil War —Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: I Have Performed Better Than Jonathan, Says Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education January 18 Schools’ Resumption Date Stands, Says Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Zamfara APC Chairman's Seven Children, Demand N50m
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Drugs Drug Ring: Philippine Police Kill Nigerian, Chukwuma During Sting Operation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Trump Becomes First US President To Be Impeached Twice. What Happens Next?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Uganda Uganda Presidential Candidate, Bobi Wine, Wife Personal Phones Lines Allegedly Blocked
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Man Laments Extortion, Says Fight Against Police Brutality Far From Over
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity RCCG Faces Eviction In Akwa Ibom Over Refusal To Pay Three Years' Rent
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad