34-Year-Old Delta Man Commits Suicide Over N170,000 Medical Bill

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2021

A 34-year-old man, identified simply as Kevwe, has committed suicide in the Sapele area of Delta State, over his inability to raise N170,000 needed for the treatment of an undisclosed ailment.

Kevwe reportedly committed suicide on Thursday by drinking a poisonous substance over his inability to raise the money.

The incident occurred at around 12 noon near the ever-busy Olympia Cinema, Abeke by Adeola Road, Sapele, causing commotion in the area.

The victim, said to be a commercial tricycle rider, was taken to a private clinic where he was confirmed dead. 

It was gathered that the father of two had suffered from an undisclosed ailment since 2020 and was informed by doctors to raise N170, 000 before January 27, 2021 to enable him to commence treatment.

A family source stated that the family had been treating him since he fell sick. 

"Just last month, he went to see the doctor again and they told him to bring N170,000. Now, see what he has done. How could he come to Olympia, the centre of the town, and drink Sniper (a pesticide), killing himself in the process?” the source told The Nation.  

His grieving mother lamented that the deceased had been threatening to take his own life for some time.

“He was in my house this morning. It was in my house that he took his bath and I even bought bread and a bottle of Fanta for him. He was complaining about the same problem and I told him to have hope that we would raise the cash. Now, see what he has done," she said.
 

