Bandits Invade Bayelsa Community, Burn Houses

There was palpable tension in Ogila-ama community in Opuoama Kingdom in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State as some gunmen invaded the area in the early hours of Friday.

The incident, which occurred around 5am and went on till 7am, saw the yet-to-be identified gunmen setting some buildings in the community ablaze.

A native of the Ogila-ama, Lorhi-bolouikie Ogoro, said he received a telephone call from his sister and others in the community informing him of the attack.

Mr Ogoro appealed to the state government to come to the community's rescue and arrest the situation.

The invasion of Ogila-ama is coming after Peremabiri community was attacked twice within one week.

However, the spokesperson for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Superintendent of Police Asinim Butswat, said the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, had dispatched detectives to ascertain what happened in the community.