Boko Haram Planning To Kidnap Borno, Yobe Residents, Obtain National Identity Numbers – Military Sources

Boko Haram terrorists are planning to intensify abduction of travellers and residents along Borno and Yobe states’ roads in order to obtain their National Identity Numbers (NINs) and use the same for registration of SIM cards, according to multiple military sources.

SaharaReporters learnt that the Boko Haram terrorists are working with some accomplices such as commercial drivers who have been given Volkswagen Golf cars in Maiduguri, Damaturu, Monguno, and other major towns to target passengers believed to have several mobile phones and NINs.

Boko Haram

It was gathered that apart from the insurgents, some kidnappers and bandits had also commissioned the criminally minded drivers to find victims with the National Identity Management Commission cards.

SaharaReporters learnt from military sources that the Boko Haram terrorists are also planning to increase their attacks on highways and busy roads to waylay travellers and dispossess them of their identity numbers.

“The latest kidnapping technique adopted by kidnappers in Borno and Yobe states as well as plans by the Boko Haram terrorists are to dispossess unsuspecting travellers of their NINs so that they can use the numbers to register their SIM cards.

“The terrorists and criminals want to get as many NINs as possible. This is aimed at sabotaging the efforts of the government and causing registration confusion. What they have done is to give out Golf cars to some of their accomplices which are used to carry passengers and deliver the passengers directly to bushes and hideouts around our major highways.

“The reward is that if any driver delivers 10 trips of passengers to the kidnappers with NINs, the Gulf car automatically belongs to the accomplice,” one of the sources said.

“We advise residents of Borno and Yobe states not to travel late in the evening, especially if one is going to Damaturu or Monguno areas. Also, nobody should enter Golf cars that operate on pick-and-drop basis,” another source added.

On Saturday, January 2, the Boko Haram terrorists attacked travellers along the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, abducting several persons, including a worker of the United Nations, Garba Idris.

The insurgents attacked the commuters near Matari village between Minok to Jakana Road, dispossessing them of valuables.

They ambushed the vehicles, after disguising in military uniform, and placing a roadblock there with three Hilux pickup trucks and motorcycles.

“Witnesses said while searching the passengers, Idris attempted to throw away his Identity card but one of the insurgents sighted him. He was then asked to step down from the vehicle along with two others. The terrorists also abducted scores of the passengers on that journey,” a witness had recounted.