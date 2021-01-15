Cholera Outbreak: 14 Killed In Benue

Fourteen persons have died from Cholera outbreak in Agatu Local Government Area and Abinse, a riverine community in the Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

The state Commissioner for Health, Joseph Ngbea, disclosed this on Friday while presenting additional drugs and consumables to the health officers at Agatu General Hospital to tackle the outbreak.

Ngbea confirmed that 10 persons died in Agatu and four others died in Abinse, according to Channels TV.

“In Agatu, 10 people have died so far. On the day we went there, there were seven fatalities. Yesterday, we had an additional three. The update yesterday was that neighbouring villages had a surge in cases. They were advised to move to the General Hospital.

“In Abinse, there were no beds and drugs and we had to involve specialists from the General Hospital. Four persons died in Abinse,” the health commissioner said.

He further said over 30 persons were treated at both primary healthcare centres and private hospitals, noting that most victims suffer severe dehydration.

He added that pediatricians have been deployed to help in fluid management while the medical doctor in charge of Agatu General Hospital assures that, with the drugs, the battle to contain the spread is almost won.

Ngbea advised residents in the riverine areas to stop consuming contaminated water.