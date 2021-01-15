COVID-19: Obaseki Suspends Schools’ Resumption, Reviews Curfew Time

Obaseki made the announcement during a press conference in Government House, Benin City on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2021

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the suspension of schools’ resumption in the state.

Obaseki made the announcement during a press conference in Government House, Benin City on Friday.

Godwin Obaseki

The governor also reviewed the curfew earlier imposed in the state to now span from 10pm to 5am, to check the rising cases of COVID-19 in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “Comparing the first six weeks of the pandemic from March 23, 2020 with the first six weeks since December 1, 2020, Edo State has witnessed 84.5 percent rise in the number of infected persons.

“There has also been a 10.5 percent increase in the number of older persons infected with COVID-19. It is early days yet, but we have evidence suggesting that more older persons infected with COVID-19 are dying. 

“Most of the cases in the early phase of the pandemic were travel-related but since December 2020, there has been a 13.9 percent increase in community transmission of the disease. This is a big concern, especially with the evidence before us that there has been a 15 percent increase in the number of persons infected with COVID-19 who show no signs or symptoms of the disease, but are transmitting it in our communities. Our children and youth are major contributors to this group.”

“Curfew is now reviewed from 10 pm to 5 am effective Saturday 16th January, 2021,” he added.

On schools’ resumption, Obaseki said schools are to remain shut till February 1, 2021, when the prevailing realities are to be reviewed to determine if it would be safe to reopen them.

He added that there must be strict compliance with ‘no facemask, no entry’ policy in hotels, lounges, bars, and restaurants, and no eat-ins in restaurants.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH PUBLIC ALERT: Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Already In Nigeria, Says NAFDAC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Hospital Deceived Us, Claimed Ex-Lagos Military Administrator, Ndubuisi Kanu Was Recovering Before His Death —Widow
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO Holds Emergency Meeting Over New Coronavirus Strains
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cholera Outbreak: 14 Killed In Benue
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption: Private Schools Will Have COVID-19 Isolation Rooms – Proprietors
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Medical School Students Asked To Go Home After COVID-19 Outbreak
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Nigeria Police Lose Second AIG In Three Days
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Uganda Bobi Wine Claims Victory As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Former NADECO Chieftain Alleges Plots To Take Over His Ikoyi Property
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Clause To Allow Any Nigerian Region Break Away Was Roundly Rejected Before Independence – Yakasai
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Young Lady Burns Mother, Her Children, Grandchildren In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Landlord, Wife Rip Tenant's Face Apart Over Quit Notice, Victim Seeks Justice
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Stranded In Europe For Five Years, Begs To Be Deported
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Uganda Uganda's Museveni Takes Massive Lead After About 50% Of Votes Counted, Bobi Wine Kicks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Didn't Learn Any Lesson From The Civil War —Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH PUBLIC ALERT: Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Already In Nigeria, Says NAFDAC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Referendum Can End Nigeria’s Woes Without Bloodshed – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
United States of America Donald Trump’s Supporter Commits Suicide After Charges Over Capitol Hill Invasion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad