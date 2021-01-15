Harming Kukah Will Consume Nigeria, Reno Omokri Warns Muslim Group

A former media aide to then President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has warned the Muslim Solidarity Forum to stop intimidating the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, or be prepared for an equal threat.

The Muslim Solidarity Forum had on Tuesday asked Kukah to tender an unreserved apology to Muslims or leave Sokoto State quietly over the comments he made at Christmas, calling them ‘malicious comments’ against Islam.

The acting chairman of the forum, Professor Isa Muhammad, said, “Our intention at Muslim Solidarity Forum is not to hold brief for the President, as he has those who are paid to do that; rather our concern is the image and reputation of Muslims, which Mr Kukah finds pleasure in attacking without an iota of caution, and by referring to him [the president] as a Muslim, that automatically brings all Muslims into the issue.

“These callous statements are unbecoming of someone who parades himself as Secretary to the National Peace Committee and a member of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

“As such, we call on Kukah to immediately stop his malicious vituperations against Islam and Muslims and tender unreserved apology to the Muslim Ummah or else quickly and quietly leave the seat of the Caliphate, as he is trying to break the age-long peaceful coexistence between the predominantly Muslim population and their Christian guests.”

However, Omokri stated on his Twitter page that the country could find itself in trouble if the revered bishop was harmed following the threats allegedly made by the forum.

“Harming Bishop Kukah in any way shape or form may cause the type of trouble that may consume Nigeria. It will be wise for those threatening him to hold their peace. Millions of Nigerians stand with Kukah and are capable of matching threat for threat!”

The Presidency through the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has reacted to the group’s comments, saying that all Nigerians have the right to freedom of speech and religion and can live in any part of the country.

“Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity. The right for all religions to coexist is enshrined in this country’s constitution. The duty of the government, more so, this democratic government, is to ensure that the constitution is respected. But all must respect the rights and sensibilities of their fellow Nigerians,” Shehu said in part.

Also, Nigerians took to Twitter in reaction to Omokri’s tweets, saying Kukah must not be harmed.

“Bishop Kukah represents the voice of the downtrodden and any wise government should give heed to his advice,” Jackson Akoji, whose handle is @JacksonAkoji1, said.

Beamz (@beam22000) commented, “It will be unforgivable if anything happens to the good bishop. Let the North be sensible for once and let the bishop be.”

“If this administration is not sponsoring those that made that threats, by now, they would have been arrested,” BEST @Centobestz tweeted. “It’s good to have Abraham as a father.”