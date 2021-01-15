Insecurity: Buhari Is Threat To Nigeria’s Security ― Junaid Mohammed

A second Republic lawmaker, Dr Muhammad Junaid, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has failed woefully while describing him (Buhari) as “a threat to the country's security”.

“As regards the statement made by the President concerning security in the country generally and northeast, I think President Muhammadu Buhari has been economical with the truth,” he said in a report by Vanguard.

“First, I believe within this week; there were three or four attacks. And any leader who can give himself a pass mark, not to talk of when the situation on the ground is the reverse, is not sincere or honest with people of this country.

“Nobody likes conflicts but it is unbearable for a leader to invent lies to give himself credits for what he has not done and for which he cannot claim credit for.

“Also also, it does not add any value or credibility to the government, the party, military and the President himself.

“In the words of former President Lincoln, once a leader has lost the confidence of the citizens, he can never regain it.

“He proceeded by saying that you can deceive some of the people some of the time, you can deceive all of the people some of the time or … But he finished that quote by saying nobody succeeds by deceiving all the people all the time.

“This government has nothing to offer. They believe they can lie their way through to the end of their tenure, 2023. That, to them, is what they call an achievement.

“Unfortunately for them, history is never written by those who want to praise themselves. Whether we are alive or not, somebody will write a more objective history, especially from the time these crises of Boko Haram, banditry started.

“They have failed woefully. Nigerians, including former heads of states, have openly said that Nigeria is already a failed state. I can’t see how any leader can come out and start claiming credit and giving himself kudos when he did nothing.

“I see him as a threat to the security of the country. If you cannot tell the people you govern the truth, you are a threat to them. It is only when the people know the truth they will be able to follow you.”