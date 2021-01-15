Jungle Justice Continues In Oyo As Residents Kill Another Robbery Suspect

Some residents of Amisu, Babasala Street and Oke Itunu areas killed the young man suspected to be one of the armed robbers terrorising their communities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2021

Despite warnings by the Oyo State Police Command that residents should stop carrying out jungle justice on alleged criminals, a suspected robber was lynched by a mob in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday. 

Suspected Robber Killed At Oke-Itunu, Ibadan radionigeriaibadan

Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, had last week warned residents against jungle justice following the burning and killing of a man in the Oke-Ado area of the state.

The victim was later identified as a mentally deranged person and not a kidnapper. His name was given as Saheed, but said to be popularly known as Baba Ibe.

There were many other cases of lynching by mobs in the state, whose victims were later said to be innocent. 

The state police commisioner in a statement issued by the state public relations officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, said, "Not forgetting the good people of the etate, the CP wishes to also condemn the dastardly act of jungle justice, emphasising the need to preserve the fundamental rights to fair hearing of every individual. Lastly, the CP enjoined the good people of Oyo State to report any unauthorised person or persons found in possession of fire arm(s) to the nearest police facility as we birth the crime free Oyo State of our collective dreams."

However, the mob that killed the suspected robber dropped the remains of the man at Leventis bus stop, around Sango.

SaharaReporters gathered that the suspect was stripped naked and stoned to death before the arrival of men of the Nigeria Police Force.

A futile attempt to burn the suspect caught the attention of hundreds of passersby, leading to vehicular traffic along Sango-Mokola Road.

The Chairman, Landlords Association, who is also the Mogaji of Akinremi clan in the area, Chief Saka Oladejo, said two robbers came to the street but that vigilantes employed in the area were able to apprehend one of them at around 5 am while the other escaped.

Another landlord, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that the area had become a hot spot with robbers constantly attacking residents.

They appealed to the government to strengthen security in the area to forestall regular robbery attacks. 

