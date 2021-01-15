Lagos Medical School Students Asked To Go Home After COVID-19 Outbreak

The Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) has asked its medical students to leave the school premises after several doctors and students tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a source who spoke with ChannelsTV, at least 15 doctors and an unconfirmed number of students have tested positive so far.

The source also said that doctors working in the institution’s holding bay and treatment centre for COVID-19 had not been paid for five months.

Lagos state is the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria with over 37,000 cases recorded as of Thursday evening.

More than 240 people have been confirmed dead due to the disease in the state.