Lagos Medical School Students Asked To Go Home After COVID-19 Outbreak

According to a source who spoke with ChannelsTV, at least 15 doctors and an unconfirmed number of students have tested positive so far.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2021

The Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) has asked its medical students to leave the school premises after several doctors and students tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a source who spoke with ChannelsTV, at least 15 doctors and an unconfirmed number of students have tested positive so far.

The source also said that doctors working in the institution’s holding bay and treatment centre for COVID-19 had not been paid for five months.

Lagos state is the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria with over 37,000 cases recorded as of Thursday evening.

More than 240 people have been confirmed dead due to the disease in the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Hospital Deceived Us, Claimed Ex-Lagos Military Administrator, Ndubuisi Kanu Was Recovering Before His Death —Widow
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption: Private Schools Will Have COVID-19 Isolation Rooms – Proprietors
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO Holds Emergency Meeting Over New Coronavirus Strains
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH PUBLIC ALERT: Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Already In Nigeria, Says NAFDAC
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH House On The Rock Pastor Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Doctors In Ondo State Protest Non-payment Of Salaries, Threaten To Embark On Strike Action
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Donald Trump’s Supporter Commits Suicide After Charges Over Capitol Hill Invasion
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Hospital Deceived Us, Claimed Ex-Lagos Military Administrator, Ndubuisi Kanu Was Recovering Before His Death —Widow
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Didn't Learn Any Lesson From The Civil War —Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Stranded In Europe For Five Years, Begs To Be Deported
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Buhari Is Threat To Nigeria’s Security ― Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Two Policemen Die On Their Way To Pick Colleague’s Corpse At Kogi Mortuary
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Uganda Uganda Presidential Candidate, Bobi Wine, Wife Personal Phones Lines Allegedly Blocked
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM I Started Being Detained In 1992 For Fighting Bad Governance – Sowore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Inauguration: Washington On Lockdown As Security Threats Mount
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Clause To Allow Any Nigerian Region Break Away Was Roundly Rejected Before Independence – Yakasai
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 34-Year-Old Delta Man Commits Suicide Over N170,000 Medical Bill
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Diplomat's Family Sues Boeing Over 737 Max Crash In Ethiopia
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad