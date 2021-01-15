PUBLIC ALERT: Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Already In Nigeria, Says NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it had received reports of the importation of fake COVID-19 vaccine into Nigeria.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Friday, NAFDAC Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, said the agency had neither received nor approved any COVID-19 vaccine from manufacturers for use in the country and warned against unauthorised orders.

She said since the vaccines are new, the side effects must be well monitored by the agency.

“NAFDAC agency has not received any application from COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers yet and therefore no vaccines have been approved by NAFDAC. COVID-19 vaccines are new, and the side effects or adverse events must be well monitored, therefore, if NAFDAC does not approve, the public should not use (them),” Adeyeye said.

“There are reports of fake vaccines in Nigeria. NAFDAC is pleading with the public to beware. No COVID-19 vaccines have been approved by NAFDAC. Fake vaccines can cause COVID-like illnesses or other serious diseases that could kill.

“Vaccines should not be ordered by any company or corporation. The companies that manufacture the vaccines, if they are genuine companies know they have to submit their application to NAFDAC.

“No government establishment or agencies should order COVID-19 vaccines without confirming from NAFDAC if the vaccine has been approved.”