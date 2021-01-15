Two Policemen Die On Their Way To Pick Colleague’s Corpse At Kogi Mortuary

Two police officers and one other person have died in a motor accident that occurred on Thursday along the Ajaokuta-Ojodu-Ayingba road in Kogi State.

According to Solomon Aghure, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, the deceased persons were travelling in an ambulance when the accident occurred.

Aghure explained that the ambulance officers and the ambulance driver were travelling with an empty casket to pick the corpse of a police sergeant from a mortuary in Ayingba.

He said the ambulance collided with a Mercedes Benz truck coming from the opposite direction at a spot in Ojodu community.

In a statement, William Aya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kogi State, confirmed the incident.

Aya said the two police officers were detailed to pick the corpse of the deceased sergeant at Ayingba and accompany it to Adamawa State for burial as requested by the family of the deceased.