We’re Under Military Siege – Uganda Opposition Candidate, Bobi Wine Cries Out

Bobi Wine, singer-turned-politician and main challenger of Uganda President, Yoweri Museveni, has cried out that the country’s military men have taken over his house and his family is under siege.

Wine tweeted on Friday afternoon that the military “has jumped over the fence” just as the country’s election results are being counted and anxiously being awaited by the eastern African country.

“We are under siege. The military has jumped over the fence and has now taken control of our home,” Wine said on Twitter.

We are under siege. The military has jumped over the fence and has now taken control of our home — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 15, 2021

None of these military intruders is talking to us. We are in serious trouble. We are under seige. — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 15, 2021

It had been reported earlier today that Museveni took an early lead in Uganda’s presidential election, according to preliminary results on Friday, though Wine said there had been widespread fraud and his supporters had the right to protest.

With 29.4% of votes from Thursday’s ballot counted, Museveni had won 1,852,263 votes, or 63.9%, while main opposition candidate Bobi Wine had 821,874 (28.4%), the electoral commission said just after 11 am.

The normally bustling capital, Kampala, was quiet on Friday, a holiday after Thursday’s poll, with most shops closed.

The election campaign was marred by deadly crackdowns by security forces on opposition candidates and their supporters.

Wine, a singer-turned-lawmaker who has galvanised young Ugandans with calls for political change, told a news conference he had video proof of voting fraud. “We are winning,” he said.

“We are putting every legal, every constitutional and every non-violent option on the table,” Wine said.

“I will be happy to share the videos of all the fraud and irregularities as soon as the internet is restored.”

