B'Haram Landmines Kill Five Soldiers, Injure 15 Others In Chibok

Five soldiers, including an officer from the 117 Battalion, 28 Task Force Brigade, have been killed while 15 others were injured when they ran into landmines planted by Boko Haram insurgents during an operation in Kwada Kwamtah Yahi village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State on Thursday.



According to Daily Trust, the incident happened at about 10.20 am when a military vehicle ran over a massive bomb.

A top vigilante member, Yohanna Bitrus, who was part of the troops' clearance operations in Kwada Kwamtah Yahi village, disclosed that the vehicle ran over a buried improvised explosive device (IED) and loud explosions ensued, resulting in casualties among troops in two other Hilux vehicles.



"It was a sad encounter for us in Chibok when our escort commander's car ran over a landmine, and the van was damaged completely.



"I saw the vehicle being tossed up into the air. We managed and summoned the courage to evacuate the fallen heroes' corpses, including a lieutenant and four soldiers.



"Not fewer than 15 others sustained various degrees of injuries; they are currently receiving medical care at 28 Task Force Bridge Clinic in Chibok," he said.

