COVID-19: UK To Close All Travel Corridors Monday

All travel corridors to the UK will be closed from Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced, ending the quarantine exemption for arrivals from selected nations.



The announcement comes after it was confirmed that a new variant of COVID-19, which emerged in Brazil, has been discovered in the UK.

According to BBC, the new policy, which comes into effect from 4 am on Monday, means that arrivals from every destination will need to self-isolate for ten days, or receive a negative result from a coronavirus test taken at least five days after they enter the UK.



It had already been announced that travellers arriving in England and Scotland from Monday would need to have a negative test taken up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure.



Johnson said, “It’s precise because we have the hope of that vaccine and the risk of new strains coming from overseas that we must take additional steps now to stop those strains from entering the country.



“Yesterday we announced that we’re banning flights from South America and Portugal and to protect us against the risk from as-yet-unidentified strains we will also temporarily close all travel corridors from 0400 on Monday.



“Following conversations with the devolved administrations, we will act together, so this applies across the whole of the UK.”