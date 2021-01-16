Two Die As Farmers, Herdsmen Clash In Oyo Community

Two farmers in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government area of Oyo State, on Friday, were killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen after an indigene of the area, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, stormed the area to warn the Seriki Fulani, Alhaji Saliu Kadri, against the mindless killings of the natives of the community.



Saharareporters gathered that hoodlums shot two other people in Oke Itunu, Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

File Photo: Herdsmen.

Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the two incidents.



Igangan, Ayete, Tapa and other Fulani settlements in Ibarapa have recorded kidnapping cases in recent times.



A resident of Igangan told SaharaReporters that Sunday Igboho went to the settlement of the Seriki to confront him. Igboho accused the Fulani leader of being responsible for the crises in the area.



Following this, it was learnt that some of the Seriki boys trooped out and attacked the Yoruba farmers on their way from their farms.



The PPRO said, "Today, ( Friday) at about 6 pm, the popular Sunday Igboho from Igboho town stormed the Fulani camp at Igangan with his men in four Hilux pickup vans and attacked the people, injuring four persons.



"He then warned them to vacate the camp in seven days or be forcefully evicted. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police patrol vehicle has been deployed in the area. An investigation has commenced into the matter."



Similarly, two people were also reportedly killed by hoodlums in Oke Itunu area of Ibadan North local government of Ibadan, the state capital.



Saharareporters gathered that the development forced some residents of Coca Cola, Leventis, Ajibade, Ajegunle, Oke- Itunu and neighbouring communities to desert their homes and shops.



Fadeyi noted that the police had stationed its men in the area to avert a crisis.



He said, "The information I have is that they set ablaze a man suspected to be a thief Thursday morning.



"Later, three men suspected to be cultists went on an attack and shot one Ojo Jacob, said to be about 58 years old, and ran away."