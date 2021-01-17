18 Kidnapped Kano Traders Regain Freedom

The traders were kidnapped on Sunday, January 10, in Okene, Kogi State, on their way to Aba to buy textile materials.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 17, 2021

The 18 Kano Kantim Kwari traders abducted on their way to Aba in Abia State have regained their freedom.

According to PUNCH, President of Arewa Youth Traders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Babawo, said the abducted traders were released by their kidnappers on Saturday evening.

He said, “The 18 Kano traders who were among the 27 traders regained their freedom on Saturday evening. They slept in Kaduna and they are now on their way to Kano.

‘’We are expecting them today in Kano as we have been communicating with them.

“We communicated with some of them. All of them were released. They are fine and en route to Kano.”

Babawo, who confirmed that ransom was paid, however, declined to state the amount paid to secure their release.

“I cannot tell you the amount paid to secure their release but ransom was paid before they were released,” he added.
 

