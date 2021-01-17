Bandits Kill Five Policemen In Kaduna, Ten Rescued

SaharaReporters gathered that the deceased persons were among the 18 policemen abducted by the gunmen along Birnin Gwari- Funtua Road in Farin-Ruwa village.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed five police officers in Kaduna State.

The security operatives were on transit from Minna in Niger State to Kano State when they were attacked on Friday.

However, Sources said about 10 of them were rescued by military operatives at Maganda while five others were brutally murdered by the bandits.

Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) Chairman, Barrister Salisu Haruna in a statement, said, "With deep grief, BEPU commiserates with the Nigeria Police Force over the ambush of police personnel at Farinruwa and brutal murder of five gallant police personnel that lost their lives during the attack on Friday, 15th January, 2021.

"Indeed, these police officers on a routine duty paid the supreme price in their effort to safeguard our people.

"We salute the courage and resilience of the Nigeria Police Force, in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other crimes within Birnin-Gwari and adjoining forest.

"Our heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Birnin-Gwari Emirate to the families of the five slain police personnel, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command and the government and the good people of Kaduna for this irreparable loss.”

 

