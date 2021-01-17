Biden To Reverse Trump’s Muslim Ban On Inauguration Day, Return US To Paris Accord

US President-elect, Joe Biden, plans to sign roughly a dozen executive orders on his first day in the White House, that will show a stunning rebuke of outgoing US President Donald Trump's policies.

According to a memo signed by Ron Klain, Biden’s incoming White House Chief of Staff, the executive orders include rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and ending the travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries.

Joe Biden

New York Times reported that the executive orders also include new coronavirus prevention efforts and immigration legislation allowing for millions to gain citizenship.

The memo read, “During the campaign, President-elect Biden pledged to take immediate action to start addressing these crises and build back better. As president, he will keep those promises and sign dozens of executive orders, presidential memoranda, and directives to Cabinet agencies in fulfilment of the promises he made.”

The memo also outlines that Biden plans to send Congress a large-scale immigration plan within his first 100 days in office which would offer a pathway to citizenship for the millions of undocumented immigrants currently in the United States.

"Full achievement of the Biden-Harris Administration's policy objectives requires not just the executive actions the president-elect has promised to take, but also robust Congressional action," Klain wrote.

“He will sign a number of executive actions to move aggressively to change the course of the COVID-19 crisis and safely re-open schools and businesses, including by taking action to mitigate spread through expanding testing, protecting workers, and establishing clear public health standards.

“And on January 22, Biden will direct his Cabinet agencies to take immediate action to deliver economic relief to working families bearing the brunt of this crisis.”

From January 25 to February 1, Klain writes that Biden will issue orders on everything from directing his government to buy American products to beginning to fulfil promises to reform the criminal justice system.

During that week, the new President will also direct the federal government to determine how to reunite children separated from their families at the US-Mexico border, as well as sign additional orders aimed at tackling climate change and expanding access to health care.