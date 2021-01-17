Ekiti Earmarks N2 Billion For Amotekun, Drones In 2021

The Ekiti State Government said it was not leaving anything to chance in 2021 in addressing the growing insecurity in the state.

According to the state Commissioner for Budget, Femi Ajayi, the government has earmarked N1.4 billion for the State Security Network, better known as Amotekun Corps, in its 2021 budget.



Ajayi disclosed this during a press conference in Ado-Ekiti where he gave a detailed analysis of the N109 billion budget passed by the state lawmakers and recently assented to by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The state of insecurity in the state appears to be worsening, particularly as regards kidnapping.

He said, “Following the incessant security challenges which include kidnapping, herders/farmers' clashes, robberies in the country, to ensure the security of lives and property, Governor Kayode Fayemi inaugurated the Ekiti State Security Trust Fund coined ‘Amotekun’ in collaboration with other South-Western states on 19th October, 2020.

“A sum of N1.44 billion has been earmarked as capital allocation for Amotekun Corps. For the procurement of drones for surveillance, a sum of N550 million has been earmarked while a total of N320 million will be spent on safety city project and the Ekiti State Security Trust Fund will gulp a sum of N55 million.”

The commissioner said that government had also earmarked a total of N8 billion to critical areas of social services, to include the education sector, health, gender empowerment, social security and other pivotal sub-sectors critical to the growth of the state’s economy.

To fund the budget, Ajayi said that a total of N29.6 billion was expected from the federation account, N8.4 billion raised from internally generated revenue, including taxes and other fees while N4.5 billion would be generated from tertiary institutions, including other sundry sources.