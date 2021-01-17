Ekiti Earmarks N2 Billion For Amotekun, Drones In 2021

According to the state Commissioner for Budget, Femi Ajayi, the government has earmarked N1.4 billion for the State Security Network, better known as Amotekun Corps, in its 2021 budget.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 17, 2021

The Ekiti State Government said it was not leaving anything to chance in 2021 in addressing the growing insecurity in the state.

According to the state Commissioner for Budget, Femi Ajayi, the government has earmarked N1.4 billion for the State Security Network, better known as Amotekun Corps, in its 2021 budget.


Ajayi disclosed this during a press conference in Ado-Ekiti where he gave a detailed analysis of the N109 billion budget passed by the state lawmakers and recently assented to by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The state of insecurity in the state appears to be worsening, particularly as regards kidnapping.

He said, “Following the incessant security challenges which include kidnapping, herders/farmers' clashes, robberies in the country, to ensure the security of lives and property, Governor Kayode Fayemi inaugurated the Ekiti State Security Trust Fund coined ‘Amotekun’ in collaboration with other South-Western states on 19th October, 2020.

“A sum of N1.44 billion has been earmarked as capital allocation for Amotekun Corps. For the procurement of drones for surveillance, a sum of N550 million has been earmarked while a total of N320 million will be spent on safety city project and the Ekiti State Security Trust Fund will gulp a sum of N55 million.”

The commissioner said that government had also earmarked a total of N8 billion to critical areas of social services, to include the education sector, health, gender empowerment, social security and other pivotal sub-sectors critical to the growth of the state’s economy.

To fund the budget, Ajayi said that a total of N29.6 billion was expected from the federation account, N8.4 billion raised from internally generated revenue, including taxes and other fees while N4.5 billion would be generated from tertiary institutions, including other sundry sources.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Police Officers In Kaduna
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Some Boko Haram Members Are Christians, White Men, Asians – Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Northerners Have Held Power More, Yet We’re The Poorest, Most Unlucky In Nigeria – Yakasai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Five Policemen In Kaduna, Ten Rescued
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Ndigbo Faction Asks Court To Restrain Obiozor From Parading Self As President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics N5bn Kogi Road Project Awarded By Gov Bello Since 2017 Yet To Commence, Residents Groan
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Police Officers In Kaduna
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Some Boko Haram Members Are Christians, White Men, Asians – Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Again, Jihadists Seize Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Lagos Computer Village Boils As Police Arrest Three Kidnappers Inside Tunnel
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Northerners Have Held Power More, Yet We’re The Poorest, Most Unlucky In Nigeria – Yakasai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Yahoo Boy Arrested With Girlfriend's Corpse In Delta
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International US Vows Action Against Election Riggers In Uganda
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Former Nigerian Minister, Martins-Kuye, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Drugs Nigerian Man Swallows Cocaine During Drug Raid In India
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Five Policemen In Kaduna, Ten Rescued
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Uganda I've Been Under House Arrest For Four Days, Run Out Of Food Supply — Bobi Wine
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Ndigbo Faction Asks Court To Restrain Obiozor From Parading Self As President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad