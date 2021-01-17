Foreign Diplomats Must Get NIN — Nigerian Government

According to Adeluyi, an enrolment centre has been established for them at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 17, 2021

The Nigerian government has said it is mandatory for foreign diplomats to obtain the National Identity Numbers (NIN).

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, said this in a statement by his Technical Assistant, Dr Femi Adeluyi, on Sunday.

The statement read, “The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, FNCS, FBCS, FIIM, has approved the setting up of a National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment centre at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The desk will be set up by Tuesday, 19th of January, 2021.

“This enrolment centre will provide support for members of the Diplomatic Corps and will be managed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, through the National Identity Management Commission.

“The centre is being set up based on the request of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in order to simplify the process for diplomats.

“The National Identity Number is mandatory for diplomats who (will) reside in Nigeria for a continuous period of two years or more. It is also mandatory for all other lawful residents in the country as stated in Section 16 of the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007.

“The law has made it mandatory for Nigerians and legal residents to obtain a NIN since 2007. However, compliance has been low, until recently.

“The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy remains committed to creating an enabling environment for all Nigerians and legal residents to obtain their Digital Identity Numbers.”

Saharareporters, New York

