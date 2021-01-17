Former Nigerian Minister, Martins-Kuye, Is Dead

A former Minister of State for Finance and Minister of Commerce and Industry, Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye, is died.

He died on Sunday morning in his hometown, Ago-Iwoye, in Ogun State.

The late politician was born in August 1942 in Ago Iwoye, Ijebu constituency of the state.

He studied sociology at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State (1965-1968) and then Economics at the Harvard University Business School, graduating in 1983. He was also a Chartered Accountant.

Martins-Kuye served as a senator during the Third Republic. Upon the country's return to democratic system of government in 1999, he contested for governor of Ogun State, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost to Olusegun Osoba.

In the same year, he was appointed by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration as the Minister of State for Finance, where he served till 2003.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan also appointed him as the Minister of Commerce and Industry, where he also served between 2010 and 2011.

