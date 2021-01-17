Katsina Police Arraign 21-year-old Man Over Alleged Sexual Violation Of 8-year-old Boy

The police said Sani was caught having forceful sexual intercourse with the victim through the anus in a bush behind the Federal Medical Centre quarters, Katsina on January 5, 2021.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2021

The Katsina Police Command has arraigned a 21-year-old labourer, Abubakar Sani, before a Magistrates' Court in Katsina for allegedly sodomising an eight-year-old boy.

The police said Sani was caught having forceful sexual intercourse with the victim through the anus in a bush behind the Federal Medical Centre quarters, Katsina on January 5, 2021.

The victim’s father, one Abdulkadir Lamis, reported the incident at the divisional police headquarters, Katsina.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Lawal Bello, told the court that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

He requested another date when the case could come up for mention at the court.

The presiding magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko, granted the request and adjourned the case to March 31, 2021 for mention.

She directed that Sani be remanded at the Katsina Correctional Centre till then.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Police Officers In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Late Gana’s Loyalists Invade Benue Community, Kill Three, Raze Houses
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Computer Village Boils As Police Arrest Three Kidnappers Inside Tunnel
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Yahoo Boy Arrested With Girlfriend's Corpse In Delta
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Rivers Poly Lecturer Regains Freedom
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Five Policemen In Kaduna, Ten Rescued
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Police Officers In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Some Boko Haram Members Are Christians, White Men, Asians – Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Have Killed Abducted Niger Catholic Priest —Victim's Colleague
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Former Nigerian Minister, Martins-Kuye, Is Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Late Gana’s Loyalists Invade Benue Community, Kill Three, Raze Houses
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Again, Jihadists Seize Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Northerners Have Held Power More, Yet We’re The Poorest, Most Unlucky In Nigeria – Yakasai
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Computer Village Boils As Police Arrest Three Kidnappers Inside Tunnel
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden To Reverse Trump’s Muslim Ban On Inauguration Day, Return US To Paris Accord
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Foreign Diplomats Must Get NIN — Nigerian Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Why We Won’t Support Nigerian President Of Igbo Extraction —IPOB
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Ndigbo Faction Asks Court To Restrain Obiozor From Parading Self As President
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad