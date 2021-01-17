Katsina Police Arraign 21-year-old Man Over Alleged Sexual Violation Of 8-year-old Boy

The Katsina Police Command has arraigned a 21-year-old labourer, Abubakar Sani, before a Magistrates' Court in Katsina for allegedly sodomising an eight-year-old boy.

The police said Sani was caught having forceful sexual intercourse with the victim through the anus in a bush behind the Federal Medical Centre quarters, Katsina on January 5, 2021.

The victim’s father, one Abdulkadir Lamis, reported the incident at the divisional police headquarters, Katsina.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Lawal Bello, told the court that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

He requested another date when the case could come up for mention at the court.

The presiding magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko, granted the request and adjourned the case to March 31, 2021 for mention.

She directed that Sani be remanded at the Katsina Correctional Centre till then.