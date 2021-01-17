Lagos Computer Village Boils As Police Arrest Three Kidnappers Inside Tunnel

There was tension on Saturday at the busy Computer Village market in the Ikeja area of Lagos State after three suspected kidnappers were caught inside a tunnel and arrested by police operatives.

SaharaReporters learnt that some traders in the market raised the alarm that some criminal elements were hiding in the tunnel, which passes through the market to Mobolaji Bank Anthony Road. They were suspected to be kidnappers.

It was gathered that the hoodlums attempted to use the other end of the tunnel to escape, but the traders mobilized and alerted the police from the Area F Command, Ikeja.

Some eyewitnesses told SaharaReporters that the kidnappers were caught with weapons and when they questioned about their mission in the tunnel, they could not state a genuine reason.

One of them said, "It happened right here in Ikeja. Three young men were arrested in the tunnel. They were caught with dangerous weapons. They are suspected to be kidnappers from the little interrogation the traders did with them.

"Nobody thought that criminals could hide inside the Ikeja tunnel. The men are so young."

"The matter was also reported to the Police Complaint Response Unit which must have alerted the Area F Command. The kidnappers were caught in the tunnel around Ikeja Under Bridge. They were hiding in the gutters and refusing to come out. They wanted to take the other route but we made sure they were arrested," another witness said.

It was learnt that the arrest caused a commotion in the market as traders fumed and demanded that the police must investigate and get to the root of the matter.

Lagos State has recently been notorious for kidnapping incidents perpetrated by suspects hiding in tunnels.

On January 7, the Orile area was thrown into panic after some residents discovered a tunnel under the bridge which connects to Lagos Island, being used by kidnappers and ritualists.

Residents had searched and found several school pupils' uniforms, a generator set, an air conditioner and other house items in the tunnel.

The residents had caught a suspect, but instead of taking him to the police station, an angry mob had descended on him and beaten him to death.