Nigerian Man Swallows Cocaine During Drug Raid In India

A Nigerian national has been hospitalised after he swallowed cocaine during a raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai, India.

According to Free Press Journal, high drama unfolded outside a five-star hotel in Juhu during a drug raid by the NCB while acting on a tip-off.

File photo used to illustrate story.

“While gathering information on our ongoing cases against drugs, we detained a Nigerian national who swallowed cocaine during the commotion,” said an NCB officer privy to the investigation.

“The Nigerian, who is suspected to be involved in drug peddling, is being investigated. We have detained him for investigations.

“In such cases, the agencies resort to feeding bananas to the empty stomach of the suspects. Such concealment of drugs in the body is an old method which is usually used by smugglers while flying through airports.

“However, such concealment can be life threatening. In 2013, the customs arrested two Tanzanian nationals at the airport with cocaine capsules weighing 1kg each in their stomach. One of them died after a capsule burst in his stomach.”