Nigerian Man Swallows Cocaine During Drug Raid In India

High drama unfolded outside a five-star hotel in Juhu during a drug raid by the NCB while acting on a tip-off.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2021

A Nigerian national has been hospitalised after he swallowed cocaine during a raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai, India.

According to Free Press Journal, high drama unfolded outside a five-star hotel in Juhu during a drug raid by the NCB while acting on a tip-off.

File photo used to illustrate story. Google

“While gathering information on our ongoing cases against drugs, we detained a Nigerian national who swallowed cocaine during the commotion,” said an NCB officer privy to the investigation.

“The Nigerian, who is suspected to be involved in drug peddling, is being investigated. We have detained him for investigations.

“In such cases, the agencies resort to feeding bananas to the empty stomach of the suspects. Such concealment of drugs in the body is an old method which is usually used by smugglers while flying through airports.

“However, such concealment can be life threatening. In 2013, the customs arrested two Tanzanian nationals at the airport with cocaine capsules weighing 1kg each in their stomach. One of them died after a capsule burst in his stomach.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigeria's Drug Law Enforcement Agency Arrests Three Suspected Cocaine Smugglers At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME NDLEA Arrests Two Narcotics Traffickers At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Drugs NDLEA Confirms Arrests Of NAHCO, SAHCOL Staff Over Drug Peddling At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Drugs Pharmaceutical Company Suspends Staff In BBC Documentary
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME 'Drug Barons Are Celebrating' — NDLEA Officers Lament Chairman's Non-performance
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Drugs UNICEF: Nearly Four Million Nigerian Children Missed First Dose Of Measles Vaccine
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Police Officers In Kaduna
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Some Boko Haram Members Are Christians, White Men, Asians – Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Again, Jihadists Seize Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Lagos Computer Village Boils As Police Arrest Three Kidnappers Inside Tunnel
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Northerners Have Held Power More, Yet We’re The Poorest, Most Unlucky In Nigeria – Yakasai
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Yahoo Boy Arrested With Girlfriend's Corpse In Delta
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International US Vows Action Against Election Riggers In Uganda
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Former Nigerian Minister, Martins-Kuye, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Five Policemen In Kaduna, Ten Rescued
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Uganda I've Been Under House Arrest For Four Days, Run Out Of Food Supply — Bobi Wine
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Ndigbo Faction Asks Court To Restrain Obiozor From Parading Self As President
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics N5bn Kogi Road Project Awarded By Gov Bello Since 2017 Yet To Commence, Residents Groan
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad