NIN: NIMC Shuts Down Head Office In Abuja Over Violation Of COVID-19 Guidelines

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2021

The National Identity Management Commission has shut down its headquarters in Abuja and stopped the National Identity Number enrolment activities to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

According to NIMC Spokesman, Kayode Adegoke, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, gave the directive on Saturday.

SaharaReporters had reported how large crowds visited the NIMC offices across the country for NIN registration.

The development comes after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directed telecommunications companies to block SIM cards not registered with the NIN.

Nigerians had criticized the directive which has been described as sudden.

Adegoke said the minister reactivated 20 other centres within the FCT to make the process of NIN enrolment much easier for applicants effective Monday, January 18 2021.

He advised members of the public, residents and visitors to the FCT wishing to enrol for NIN to use any of the 20 NIMC centres.

"The centres are: 2nd Floor, Block C, No 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja; Abaji Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section Abaji, FCT – Abuja; AMAC Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo, FCT- Abuja; Area Council Complex Bwari, FCT, Abuja; CIPB Building (Old Secretariat), Gwagwalada, FCT – Abuja; Kwali Council Secretariat, Kwali, FCT – Abuja; Opposite Forest Pasali, Along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road, FCT; Beside Diamond Bank, Building Materials International Market; Dutse Alhaji, FCT – Abuja;

"Others are GWARINPA FHA/Waterboard Beside Police Station Off 3rd Avenue, FCT – Abuja; HIGH COURT LUGBE By Police Signboard, Close to Lugbe Market, Airport Road; JIWA AEDC Office, before Emir Palace FCT – Abuja; Women Development Secretariat, Karshi; Kenuj Angles Schools, Jikwoyi Phase 1 Extension, FCT-Abuja; Chief Palace, Kurudu; Nigerian Customs Service Karu; NIPOST, Opposite General Hospital, Phase 4, Kubwa; NIN Enrolment Center Ibro Hotel 34-36 Sokode Street Wuse 2, Abuja; Afritech multi Concept, Gwandal plaza adjacent EFCC, Wuse 2, Abuja; and NIN Enrolment Center No 8, Nairobi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja."

 

