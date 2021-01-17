Ohanaeze Ndigbo Faction Asks Court To Restrain Obiozor From Parading Self As President

The Uche Okwukwu-led faction of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked a High Court sitting in Bwari Abuja to restrain Professor George Obiozor, who was elected by the Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze from parading himself as the President General or be sent to jail.

Obiozor, a former Nigerian ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, was on January 10 declared President of the group after an election held at Dan Anyim Stadium in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Professor George Obiozor

However, in a motion on notice number FCT/HC/BIU/M/14/21 brought against him and the incorporated trustees of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the applicants sought an order restraining the professor and his proxies or any other parading himself pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“An order of this honourable court restraining the defendants, its agent servants from further holding or summoning any meeting whatsoever of Ohanaeze Ndigbo without consultation with the Secretary General as the constitution demands.

“An order of this honourable court restraining Professor George Obiozor from parading himself as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, being a product of an illegal election in Owerri on the 10th day of January, 2021,” part of the notice read.

Similarly, in an originating summons, the Uche Okwukwu faction is asking for the interpretations of articles 10, 11, 14 and 21 of Constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, brought pursuant to order 2 Rules 1, 3 and 4 of the Federal High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (Civil Procedure) Rules 2018 and section 6(6B) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The matter comes up on Thursday, 21st January, 2021.