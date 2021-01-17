PRP Members Protest in Kaduna, Accuses Ex-Chairman Of Plotting To Split Party

The protesters accused Bello of promoting disintegration in the party, especially in Kaduna State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2021

Some aggrieved members of the People's Redemption Party (PRP) on Saturday took over the streets in Kaduna to protest against the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Falalu Bello.

They defied the security agents who stormed the popular Jos Road, near the central market in several operational patrol vehicles.

The protesters accused Bello of planning to open a parallel factional party office in the area and asked him to 'leave Kaduna North alone'.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Bashir Bello, secretary of the party in Kaduna North Local Government, said they were protesting because of plans to create a factional office in the local council, when the existing party office has been there for the last three years. 

Also speaking, Kaduna PRP Chairman, Abdulrahman Haruna Danbrini, wondered why Bello, who was removed from office in 2020 for illegalities, was circulating invitations to some members in preparation to open another party office in the area.

He said aside from his undisciplined attitude and being rude to Balarabe Musa, the party's late national leader, Bello has sued the party at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

