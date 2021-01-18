Amotekun Operatives Killing People, Doing Job God Doesn’t Like – Alaafin Of Oyo

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, has assured Fulani communities in Oyo State of safety just as he berated the activities of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, saying ‘they are doing the job God doesn’t like.’

According to Daily Trust, Alaafin stated this while receiving the leadership of the Fulani herdsmen in his palace on Sunday.

There has been controversy surrounding some activities of Amotekun in the last few weeks following allegations of extrajudicial killing and abuse of human rights by some members of the corps in Oyo state.

Reacting to the disturbing trend and the alleged attack on a Fulani settlement in the Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of the state, Alaafin said, “A lot of people in Yorubaland do not know that Fulani are different from one another: there are those who are into trading, and also those settlers that are into cattle rearing and also those that roam about from Niger, Burkina Faso; this set also troubles those Fulani in our midst, they are a problem to all of us, including the Fulani.

“The word Fulani is like saying Yoruba, if an Ekiti man does something wrong, they will say Yoruba. If a Lagos man does something (wrong), they will say Yoruba.”

The royal father also criticised the mode of operations of Amotekun Corps saying “there is no way they can operate without the cooperation of other security agencies”.

“Amotekun cannot work successfully without the DSS, Police, VGN and including that of Miyetti Allah,” he added.

The monarch also alleged that operatives of the regional security outfit have been killing policemen.

He said, “When did you hear that VGN (Vigilante Group of Nigeria) of Fulani killed police? The Fulani amidst us can identify whomever is coming to do evil because we have them among us that can differentiate the Fulani from Kano and other parts of the country.

“Let your mind be at peace. I will talk to the governor on your behalf, because he wants to know the truth. Amotekun (officers) that are going about with guns are doing the job not given to them, Amotekun (officers) are doing the job God doesn’t like.

“Because they are in uniform does not mean they can terrorise the community by collecting money from citizens, but I’ve not heard that the Fulani VGN or Miyetti Allah living among us ever collected money from anybody.

“All of us are now family and I must not join them to do evil, they all know I have confidence to speak the truth.”

The delegation included leaders of Fulani herdsmen in Oyo State under the leadership of Sarkin Fulani of Oke-Ogun, Alhaji Yakubu Bello, and the state chairman of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Abubakar Jiji.