Army Kills 35 Bandits In Zamfara, Arrests Suspects In Katsina

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, made this known in a statement on Monday.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 18, 2021

Nigerian troops of the Operation Hadarin Daji have killed 35 bandits and arrested two of their collaborators in different encounters in Zamfara and Katsina states, the Defence Headquarters has said. 

File Photo

Enenche also said the troops of ‘Forward Operating Base Kekuwuje’ on Sunday engaged the bandits following credible intelligence on their movement with rustled animals at Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara. 

“In the course of the encounter, 30 armed bandits were neutralised while 24 cows and an unspecified number of sheep were recovered. 

“Similarly, still on the same 17 January, 2021, troops deployed at Maradun received information of reprisal by armed bandits at Janbako village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State. 

“Troops swiftly mobilised to the area to forestall the reprisal attack. Troops were ambushed short of Janbako village where firefight ensued. The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits and neutralised five of them. 

“Currently troops are in pursuit of fleeing bandits,” he said. 

In another development, he said, following a tip-off, two suspected bandits’ collaborators named Mustapha Sani and Murtala Sani were arrested at Dungun Muazu village in the Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State. 

“Suspects are in custody for further action. The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our nation. We shall not relent until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country,” he said.

 

Saharareporters, New York

