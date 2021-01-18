Boko Haram Terrorists Display Armed Personnel Carrier Captured From Nigerian Soldiers

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been killed since the Boko Haram insurgency commenced in 2009. Tens of thousands of civilians have also been killed and millions of others displaced.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2021

Militants from the Islamic State backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, have displayed an Armed Personnel Carrier the group captured from Nigerian soldiers.

According to ISWAP in a statement released on Monday, the modified FV103 Spartan APC was captured on Sunday when the group ambushed some trucks conveying Nigerian soldiers at Gorigi, Borno State.

The insurgents also claimed 20 soldiers were killed during the attack.

SaharaReporters recalled that about 70 Nigerian soldiers of the Operation Lafiya Dole were killed by the terrorists in March 2020 in the same community.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been killed since the Boko Haram insurgency commenced in 2009. Tens of thousands of civilians have also been killed and millions of others displaced.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Police Officers In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Some Boko Haram Members Are Christians, White Men, Asians – Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Soldiers In Zamfara, Kill One, Injure Two
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Again, Jihadists Seize Military Base In Borno
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News South African Mercenary Killed In Friendly Fire In Borno State-Daily Maverick
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Don't Show 'Nonsense' Boko Haram Mercy -Nigerian Army General
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Police Officers In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Officer Arrested While Robbing Residents In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka The Kukah Offence And Ongoing Offensives By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Travellers In Osun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics NIN: Nigeria Government Insists On Wednesday Deadline, Diplomats' Registration
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Steals Wristwatches Worth N33.8 Million In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Late Gana’s Loyalists Invade Benue Community, Kill Three, Raze Houses
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Randle General Hospital In Lagos Killed Our Two-month-old Twin Girl— Parents
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Must Not Succumb To Irrational Demands Of Religionists, Soyinka Backs Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akeredolu Orders Fulani Herdsmen To Vacate Ondo Forests Within A Week, Bans Night Grazing
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19 Second Wave: Nigerian Governors Worried, To Meet Wednesday
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Some Boko Haram Members Are Christians, White Men, Asians – Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad