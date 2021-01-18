Boko Haram Terrorists Display Armed Personnel Carrier Captured From Nigerian Soldiers

Militants from the Islamic State backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, have displayed an Armed Personnel Carrier the group captured from Nigerian soldiers.

According to ISWAP in a statement released on Monday, the modified FV103 Spartan APC was captured on Sunday when the group ambushed some trucks conveying Nigerian soldiers at Gorigi, Borno State.

The insurgents also claimed 20 soldiers were killed during the attack.

SaharaReporters recalled that about 70 Nigerian soldiers of the Operation Lafiya Dole were killed by the terrorists in March 2020 in the same community.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been killed since the Boko Haram insurgency commenced in 2009. Tens of thousands of civilians have also been killed and millions of others displaced.