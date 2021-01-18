CAN To Zulum: No Christian Will Kill Like Boko Haram, Provide Proof Of Christian Members

Zulum had alleged on Friday at an event in Lagos that Asians, foreigners and other Africans are part of the terror group.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2021

The Christian Association of Nigeria has challenged the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, to post photo and video evidence of Christians whom he claimed are members of the notorious terror group, Boko Haram.

CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, who stated this in an interview with The PUNCH on Monday, was reacting to allegations by Zulum that Christians are members of the Abubakar Shekau terror group.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum (L); CAN President, Olasupo Ayokunle

Zulum had alleged on Friday at an event in Lagos that Asians, foreigners and other Africans are part of the terror group.

See Also Boko Haram Some Boko Haram Members Are Christians, White Men, Asians – Borno Governor, Zulum 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The governor had said, “I’m from Borno State, and many of our children are into Boko Haram. I’m not denying the fact. But again, they are being sponsored by many people across the world. Among Boko Haram, we have white men, Asians, Africans, Muslims and Christians.”

Many Nigerians had since doubted the Zulum’s claim as Boko Haram had consistently identified with Islam. The terror group’s leader, Abubakar Shekau, had also at several times featured in videos speaking Arabic and citing Quranic verses.

Reacting on Monday, Daramola cautioned the governor to stop mudslinging, adding that the terror group had shown in several videos where they belonged.

The CAN top official said, “Anyone who accuses the other must be able to prove it. For the governor to say such, then he must have evidence. Let him post the photo and video evidence on social media of Christians who are Boko Haram members. I don’t think there should be any fuss. Anybody can say anything.

“We have seen them (Boko Haram) on videos carrying flags and identifying themselves. So, let these criminals that the governor knows identify themselves as criminals. It is that simple. Nobody should mud-sling. It is a very bad thing. Whether they are Christians or Muslims, the act is very bad on its own and should be condemned.”

Daramola said no Christian would carry such weapons as used by Boko Haram members to kill fellow human beings.

“No Christian will carry those weapons to kill fellow humans. The commandments of God explicitly stated that thou shall not kill and you don’t kill either physically or any form. Christians that are Christians will never engage in that. If Zulum has his facts, let him put it out.”

For over 10 years, the Boko Haram terror group had killed hundreds of Nigerians in the North-East. The sect had also burnt down and bombed scores of villages as well as churches. The Nigerian Army and the Presidency had at several times claimed the group had been ‘technically defeated’ and ‘weakened’ but the Abubakar Shekau’s bloodthirsty faction continues to strike with daring effrontery and crude savagery.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Shuns Senate Resolution, Appoints Acting DG For NDE
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Our Agreement With Ondo Governor Didn’t Include Vacating Forest Reserves – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Display Armed Personnel Carrier Captured From Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion FUTA Deputy Registrar Shot By Bandits On Ilesa-Akure Highway Dies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Also Have Problems In North, ACF Reacts To Akeredolu’s Seven-day Ultimatum To Herders
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akeredolu Orders Fulani Herdsmen To Vacate Ondo Forests Within A Week, Bans Night Grazing
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Doctor Suspended For Beating Son In UK, Reinstated After Blaming Action On Cultural Upbringing
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Shuns Senate Resolution, Appoints Acting DG For NDE
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Our Agreement With Ondo Governor Didn’t Include Vacating Forest Reserves – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Ekiti Court Sentences Assistant Commissioner Of Police To Life Imprisonment For ‘Working With Kidnappers’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Allegedly Kills Wife In Italy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Display Armed Personnel Carrier Captured From Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion FUTA Deputy Registrar Shot By Bandits On Ilesa-Akure Highway Dies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Also Have Problems In North, ACF Reacts To Akeredolu’s Seven-day Ultimatum To Herders
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akeredolu Orders Fulani Herdsmen To Vacate Ondo Forests Within A Week, Bans Night Grazing
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International UN Watch Accuses Museveni Of Killing, Imprisoning, Silencing Opponents In Congratulatory Message
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why Biden Will Not Support Buhari’s Government –Utomi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics NIN: Nigeria Government Insists On Wednesday Deadline, Diplomats' Registration
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad