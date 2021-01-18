COVID-19 Second Wave: Nigerian Governors Worried, To Meet Wednesday

All thirty-six governors of Nigeria are planning to meet on Wednesday to discuss strategies of conquering the war against the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

The governors, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, are also expected to discuss the country’s delay in administering COVID-19 vaccines, as well as other cogent matters relating to combating the virus.

The information was made available to SaharaReporters on Monday in a press release signed by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the Forum, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo.

As it has been since the outbreak of the pandemic, the governors will meet virtually in line with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Alarmed by the intensity of the second wave of the Covid19 pandemic, and Nigeria’s tardy commencement of inoculation that is sweeping through countries globally, the 36 governors of the federation may finally come up with a definitive pronouncement, as they will be meeting on Wednesday, January 20 to find the way forward for the country,” the statement reads in part.

“The meeting which will be the first this year, 2021, by the governors, will, as usual, be virtual, in conformity with the Covid19 protocols. It is the 23rd of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum teleconferences. The meeting commences at 2 pm prompt but Governors are expected to start logging on from 1 pm.

“The Governors’ PTF Committee, headed by Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, which is charged with the responsibility of liaising between the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid19 and the Governors’ Forum, will brief the Forum on what it needs to know on the vaccines and the way forward.

“Governor Okowa is also expected to give a panoramic view of the second wave of the pandemic.”

The summit is expected to feature the briefing of the Chairman of the Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on the pending issues from last year.

“The Chairman of the Forum, and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, will brief the Forum on his meeting with the President as well as update the Forum on all pending matters that have remained inconclusive, flowing from the previous year’s meetings.

“According to the invitation to governors issued by the Director-General of the NGF Mr Asishana B Okauru, these matters include ALGON and FAAC deductions, external debts reconciliation (2002-2018), Stamp Duty collections in respect of the governors’ letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), and another response to the Ministry of Water Resources regarding the lingering Water Resources Bill, among others. All disbursements of funds to states on the three tranches of PAYE will also be tabled.

“Governors will also be updated on the States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability program for results (SFTAS) for the preceding year, 2020.

“As is customary, if time permits, there will be three presentations; The Water Resources Minister will brief governors on its World Bank Support; a feedback from the Federal Government on the Medium and Long Term National Development Agenda; and enhancing IGR through a harmonized Traffic Management System by Dimensions Information Technology, LLC, a non-governmental actor which is seeking the nod of state governors.”