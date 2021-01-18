NIN: Put Enrolment Centres On Campuses, Nigerian Students Association Tells Government

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Nigerian Government to set up ad hoc National Identity Management Commission enrolment centres in universities across the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, its Senate President, Chuks Okafor, said the ad hoc centres will enable students, university workers and lecturers to get registered.

According to him, Nigerian students had threatened to take to the streets should the government insist on the deadline given for enrolment but for the intervention of some leaders.

The statement partly read, "I would like to remind the Federal Government that the Nigerian students should be given due attention by setting up the NIMC centres in campuses across the country to enable the students, university workers and lecturers get enrolled, which will aid the work pressure on the society at large.

"For us, the leadership of the students’ community in Nigeria, it wasn't an easy struggle trying to explain to concerned students who were worried that, there are so many things a student does with his mobile phone which when blocked, will affect them greatly. We were duly under pressure from students across the country to join in the push for its extension or possibly a suspension as a result of obvious reasons, too numerous to mention."

He urged students and the general public to take the enrolment exercise seriously so as to help the government fix the dearth of data which has cost the country a lot.