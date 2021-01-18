Suspected Kidnapper, Ritualist Disguising As Mentally Handicapped Nabbed In Ekiti

An elderly man, who usually disguised as mentally handicapped but alleged to be a kidnapper and ritualist, was on Sunday apprehended in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The man was arrested at an abandoned uncompleted building adjacent to the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital after some residents noticed his suspicious movements.

In the building, various pictures suspected to be those of victims and some charms were found in his possession.

Other items found at the den include cheque books, wigs, horn and ATM cards.

The suspect has reportedly been handed over to the police who came to the venue.

Some residents, who could identify the suspect, said he had always behaved like someone with mental ailment on the streets and that they had no idea that he was allegedly involved in criminal activities.