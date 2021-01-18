Suspected Kidnapper, Ritualist Disguising As Mentally Handicapped Nabbed In Ekiti

In the building, various pictures suspected to be those of victims and some charms were found in his possession.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2021

An elderly man, who usually disguised as mentally handicapped but alleged to be a kidnapper and ritualist, was on Sunday apprehended in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The man was arrested at an abandoned uncompleted building adjacent to the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital after some residents noticed his suspicious movements.

In the building, various pictures suspected to be those of victims and some charms were found in his possession.

Other items found at the den include cheque books, wigs, horn and ATM cards.

The suspect has reportedly been handed over to the police who came to the venue.

Some residents, who could identify the suspect, said he had always behaved like someone with mental ailment on the streets and that they had no idea that he was allegedly involved in criminal activities.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Police Officers In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Officer Arrested While Robbing Residents In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Computer Village Boils As Police Arrest Three Kidnappers Inside Tunnel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspected Yahoo Boy Arrested With Girlfriend's Corpse In Delta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Former US Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George Floyd Granted $1.25m Bail At First Court Appearance
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Police Police Say Abuja Court Never Barred IG From Investigating Electoral Violence In Rivers State
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Display Armed Personnel Carrier Captured From Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 18 Police Officers In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Officer Arrested While Robbing Residents In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka The Kukah Offence And Ongoing Offensives By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Travellers In Osun
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics NIN: Nigeria Government Insists On Wednesday Deadline, Diplomats' Registration
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Steals Wristwatches Worth N33.8 Million In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Late Gana’s Loyalists Invade Benue Community, Kill Three, Raze Houses
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Randle General Hospital In Lagos Killed Our Two-month-old Twin Girl— Parents
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Must Not Succumb To Irrational Demands Of Religionists, Soyinka Backs Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akeredolu Orders Fulani Herdsmen To Vacate Ondo Forests Within A Week, Bans Night Grazing
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19 Second Wave: Nigerian Governors Worried, To Meet Wednesday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad