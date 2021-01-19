Benue Court Remands 17-Year-Old For Setting Boyfriend Ablaze

The first information report was read to the accused at the mention of the case at the Magistrates’ Court 8 situated at North Bank, Makurdi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2021

A 17-year-old-girl, Esther Alex, who set her boyfriend ablaze in Benue State has been arraigned in a magistrates’ court by the police.

File photo used to illustrate story.

 

SaharaReporters had reported earlier in the year that Alex set her boyfriend, Chidimma Omah, on fire at Zaki Biam in the Wadata area of Makurdi, the capital of Benue State.

A neighbour of the boyfriend, who spoke on condition of anonymity, narrated that the two love birds had been together for over two years and had intended to get married.

The neighbour also stated the girl embarked on the deadly mission as a result of a disagreement between them.

According to the neighbour, “The two love birds have been having a misunderstanding.

“But around 2 am today (Monday), we heard a loud noise which woke people up and we later discovered that the house was burning.

“It was later we gathered that a girl who had a misunderstanding with her boyfriend decided to punish him.

“As of now, we cannot say specifically what the misunderstanding was but by the time we got to the scene of the incident, the young man had been severely burnt and had to be rushed to the hospital.”

Omah later died in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the matter was brought to the court of law on Tuesday.

The First Information Report titled, ‘Mischief by Fire and Culpable Homicide’, read that “one Esther Alex ‘F’ of No. 1, Zaki Biam Street, Wadata, Makurdi went to the house of Mr Chidimma Omah ‘M’ 28 years old at No. 17, Yandev street, Makurdi and poured petrol in it while he was asleep and set him ablaze.

“As a result, the room was engulfed in fire and burnt down the entire house, property value not yet known, together with Mr Chidimma Omah who sustained grave burns and subsequently died while receiving treatment at the hospital.”

The prosecutor, Inspector Dominic Ochaba, who asked that the defendant be imprisoned in the correctional centre, Makurdi, said that an investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

Counsel for the accused, S. O. Obekpa, did not object to the prosecutor’s prayer but drew the attention of the court to the First Information Report.

The counsel requested for oral application to be made regarding the FIR but it was declined by the magistrate.

The Magistrate, Regina Ochokwunu, however, ordered that the accused be remanded in the correctional centre and adjourned the case to March 5, 2021.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

