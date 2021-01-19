Buhari Will Be Remembered Like Trump –Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, says Nigerians cannot wait to see the end of the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari, just as Americans look forward to the exit of the administration of outgoing US President, Donald Trump.

Fayose stated this in a string of tweets of Tuesday, some hours to the end of the Trump presidency on Wednesday afternoon.

Ayodele Fayose

He said Nigerians would remember Buhari just like Americans would recall Trump's government with distaste.

Buhari and Trump met at the White House on April 30, 2018.

The former governor said, "As Americans look forward to the exit of Trump, Nigerians too cannot wait to see the exit of Buhari. The two can't be forgotten in a jiffy. Buhari will be remembered like Trump because he is the low budget Trump when compared to their countries.

"Everything that matters has been destroyed under the watch of Buhari. All the values that we share as a country – economy, security, human rights, the rule of law, credible elections and unity of the country have been destroyed."

Trump will vacate the White House on Wednesday morning shortly before Democrat Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.

Trump's policies and actions have been hugely criticised by Americans and other world leaders with the Capitol'sCapitol's invasion being the straw that broke the camel's back.

The Democrat challenger, who scored 306 electoral college votes, had defeated Trump who polled 232 college votes but the Republican incumbent claimed the election was fraudulent and didn't concede defeat even as his attempts to turn votes at the courts proved futile.

Trump had allegedly incited his followers to march to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, to stop Congress from certifying Biden'sBiden's electoral victory in the November 3, 2020, presidential elections.

Political leaders across all continents have condemned Trump's action, with many accusing him of dragging one of the world's most respected and resilient democracy in the mud.