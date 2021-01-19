Kano Local Government Chairman-elect Dies Three Day After His Election

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2021

Ali Namadi, Chairman-elect of Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano state, is dead.

Namadi was one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidates in the just concluded local government council elections held on Saturday.

He was elected chairman of the local government area in polls won by candidates of the ruling APC in all the 44 councils of the state.

The deceased’s Campaign Director, Ibrahim Adamu Tiga, who confirmed his demise, said the Chairman-elect died around 1:00 am on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Tiga said Namadi drove himself to Bebeji General Hospital for medical attention before he gave up the ghost.

The Campaign Director, however, said a funeral prayer for the deceased would take place in his hometown, Bebeji, on Tuesday morning.

