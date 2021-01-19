Malami’s N2billion Libel Suit Against Sowore Suffers Setback

A libel suit filed by a group, Global Integrity Crusade Network, believed to be a proxy for the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, against human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, on Tuesday in Abuja suffered a setback due to the absence of the judge handling the matter.

The minister,through the group had on July 20, 2020, instituted a fundamental rights’ enforcement suit at the Federal High Court against Sowore and three others over publications alleged to be libellous against the minister.

Omoyele Sowore

The group prayed the court to order a retraction of the publications by SaharaReporters that exposed the purchase of a multi-million naira mansion by Malami for his newly married son.

They also asked the court to order the activist to tender an apology and award a sum of N2billion as damages.

The matter, which was assigned to Justice Taiwo Taiwo, could not hold as scheduled as the trial judge was said to have gone for a seminar.

Meanwhile, Sowore's lawyer, Femi Falana, has filed an application and asked the court to dismiss the suit and also award cost to the group.

A large number of supporters accompanied the activist to the court in solidarity.

Also joined as respondents in the matter, which is a breach of the fundamental rights’ enforcement are Kabir Akingbolu, and Vanguard Media Limited.

SaharaReporters had on July 10, 2020 published a report on how Malami bought a N300million mansion in Abuja as a gift for the young couple to help them start their marital journey on a glorious footing.

It was also seen in a video recording of the wedding ceremony of Abdul Aziz Malami how guests were seen dancing and mingling with one another without wearing face masks while spraying bundles of United States’ dollars and naira notes on the newly married couple.

Despite maintaining a public posture of sainthood, Malami, events of recent times had shown, was not very far away from scandals.

Recently, the AGF took over the case involving Bala Hamisu Wadume, a notorious kidnapper, after soldiers killed three policemen taking the suspect to the police headquarters in Jalingo, Taraba State after his arrest.

The soldiers removed Wadume's handcuffs and helped him and his gang member to escape via Ibi River to Kano state.

Malami later announced that the soldiers would be tried by court-martial and not the conventional court, sparking public outrage.

He had also disregarded a court order by Justice Murtala Nyako, demanding their production in court.

