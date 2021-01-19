Malaria-like Symptoms Should Be Considered As COVID-19 – Sanwo-Olu

The governor said this on Tuesday, while briefing newsmen at the State House, Ikeja on the COVID-19 update in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2021

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said  malaria-like symptoms should now be considered and treated as COVID-19 until proven otherwise. 

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

He said, “In this second wave of the current pandemic, any malaria-like symptoms should be considered as COVID-19 viral infection unless and until otherwise proven either by doing a proper malaria test or a COVID test. Any infected individual with COVID-like symptoms should proceed to any of our public health facilities and/or laboratories to get tested for free.''

The governor also made mention of the importance of reopening schools despite the second wave of the pandemic.

Like other countries across Africa, Nigeria is grappling with a second wave of the novel coronavirus. As of Monday, Nigeria, the continent's most populous country of 200 million inhabitants, had 110,387 confirmed cases and 1,435 deaths.
 

