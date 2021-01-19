Nigerian Man Arrested In Thailand For Overstaying His 60-day Tourist Visa By Seven Years

The suspect, identified as Onyebuchi Johnbosco Ezedinugwu, had entered Thailand in April 2014 on a 60-day tourist visa with permission to stay until June 25th of same year.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 19, 2021

Thailand's Immigration Police have arrested a 40-year-old Nigerian man for allegedly overstaying his visa by 2,683 days, Siam Rath newspaper reports.

The suspect, identified as Onyebuchi Johnbosco Ezedinugwu, had entered Thailand in April 2014 on a 60-day tourist visa with permission to stay until June 25th of same year. 
Onyebuchi Johnbosco Ezedinugwu LIB

Ezedinugwu was arrested by immigration officers led by region one commander, Pol Maj-Gen Piti Nitinonthaset, at Soi Phetchaburi 35 in the Makkasan area of Bangkok on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

According to the newspaper, illegal immigration is considered as a major factor of the second wave of COVID-19 after an outbreak at Samut Sakhon seafood Market, affecting a large migrant population.

Region 1 Deputy, Lt-Col Suriya Phuangsombat, said that the immigration were targeting Africans to check on their visa status as part of measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Guatemala Blocks Thousands Bound For US, Migrants Cite Biden's Immigration Pledges During Campaigns
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption JTF Arrests Youths For Sea Piracy
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International FOREX Scarcity: Relief On The Way For Foreign Airlines Before June 30
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Passengers Evacuated From Air Peace Flight After Tyre Bursts
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Fire Averted As Smoke Fills Lagos Airport Departure Hall
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel At Last, Med-View Flight Arrives From London, Shifts Departure Time Again
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Letter An Open Letter To Alhaji Sir Ahmadu Bello, The Sardauna Of Sokoto, By Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Doctor Suspended For Beating Son In UK, Reinstated After Blaming Action On Cultural Upbringing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Blasts Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Over Ultimatum To Herdsmen
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Take Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Yorubaland Or There Would Be Trouble, Yoruba Nation Agitator, Igboho Tells Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccines Meant To Kill Us – Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Attack Woman While Jogging On Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity School Organises Prayer Session As Gunmen Kidnap Deeper Life Varsity Deputy VC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Ekiti Court Sentences Assistant Commissioner Of Police To Life Imprisonment For ‘Working With Kidnappers’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Will Be Remembered Like Trump –Fayose
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Housewife Kills Husband’s 17-year-old Fiancée Out Of Jealousy
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Malami’s N2billion Libel Suit Against Sowore Suffers Setback
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Videos Expose Lagos Policemen Assaulting UNILAG Student Over Number Plate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad