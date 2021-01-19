Residents Who Fought Bandits Flee Zamfara Villages Over Fear Of Reprisal

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2021

The residents of four villages in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State have fled to other places for fear of reprisal by bandits.

The villages, namely Talli, Dutsin Gari, Mahuta and Munkuru, were deserted by the communities following an encounter between the bandits and the villagers which led to the killing of 15 people.

The bandits, who were confronted by the four villages' residents, could not succeed in abducting anybody due to the large number of people who turned out to defend themselves.

A resident of the area, Ibro Mamman, told The PUNCH that the bandits were currently hiding very close to the four villages waiting for the people to return to attack them.

He said, "The security situation is not favourable. As such, we will not go back until security agents are deployed to protect us."
 

