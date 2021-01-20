20-year-old Nigerian Kidnaps Father, Gets N200,000 As Share From N2million Ransom

Amodu was one of the 25 suspects paraded by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, for various offences in Abuja on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2021

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a 20-year-old man, Abubakar Amodu, for masterminding the abduction of his father.

Twitter/PoliceNG

He reportedly connived with three others to perpetrate the act.

Amodu said he was lured into the act by members of a gang who told him that his father was rich, and should be kidnapped for money.

He confessed to arranging with the gang to carry out the abduction.

The suspect added that his father was released after the family paid N2m ransom and got N200, 000 as his share.

Also paraded was one Abubakar Liyu, a security guard with Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who worked with kidnappers to abduct lecturers and terrorise the university community.

Liyu, who confessed to the crime, said he had organised the kidnap of three lecturers.

He said he got N30, 000 the first two times, but got nothing for the third one.

